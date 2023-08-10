Tripura Police on August 10 has successfully dismantled a racket involved in facilitating illegal immigration and human trafficking. The crackdown led to the apprehension of nine individuals, including four Bangladeshi nationals, four Indian fraudsters, and one Indian tout. The operation exposed the intricate web of individuals engaged in creating fraudulent documents to aid illegal migrants.

Acting on discreet information, Tripura Police carried out a series of arrests on August 9 and 10, effectively disrupting the illegal immigration racket. The initial arrests on August 9 targeted four Bangladeshi nationals: Mst Kolsoma Begum (24) of Chitagong, Mst Riya Mani (22) of Chitagong, Mst Sadia Mani (19) of Firozpur, and their guide Ebadur Rahaman (42) of Chitagong, Bangladesh. The operation centered around Agartala Railway Station.

As the investigation deepened, five individuals from Tripura were also apprehended for their involvement in facilitating illegal immigration. Among them, Sudhan Sarkar of Amtali, West Tripura, was taken into custody on August 9 for providing shelter to the Bangladeshi nationals in his residence.

Further developments led to the arrest of four more individuals linked to the racket. Samiran Paul (40) from Master Choumuhani of West Tripura, Mithun Das (36) of Town Rajarbag in Gomati District, Biplab Roy (22) of Sekerkote in West District, and Subhankar Sur (35) of Anandanagar under West District were apprehended. These individuals were involved in forging documents such as fake Aadhar cards, contributing to the illegal migration operation.

The operation not only revealed the local connections but also exposed the Inter-State and International links involved in the racket.