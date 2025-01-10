The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on January 10 early morning, launched massive raids at the residences of seven individuals across West, Gomati, and Sepahijala districts, as part of a sweeping investigation into financial irregularities and alleged links to drug trafficking networks.

Sources from the Home Department told India Today NE that on January 10, the ED initiated simultaneous raids across Tripura targeting drug kingpins, particularly those involved in the trade of cannabis and Yaba tablets.

An official stated that the ED conducted raids at three houses in Sepahijala District, including the residences of Apu Ranjan Das (38) of North Kalamchowra, Bishu Tripura of Rampada Para, and Tapas Debnath (42) of Bishalgarh.

In West District, raids were conducted at the residences of Debabrata Dey (43) of Bardowali Banik Para, Kamini Debbrama (52) of Nandannagar Sarkar Para, and Litan Saha (46) of S Town Shiv Nagar near M.B.B Club.

In Gomati District, the name of Dhruba Majumder of Sabroom in South District surfaced, but the raid was conducted at his father-in-law Amal Baidya's house in Gakul Nagar. Amal Baidya is a retired Police Head Constable.

The ED's efforts were supported by 250 personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Sources further revealed that preliminary investigations have uncovered evidence of large-scale illegal financial transactions, including suspicious activity in several bank accounts with links to foreign transactions.

“Details of the recoveries, including the amount of money or documents seized, remain unclear. However, sources suggest the findings could be substantial. The operations are being closely overseen by the ED,” added the source.