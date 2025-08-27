Tripura achieves full railway electrification on 271 km track

The Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) has successfully completed 100 per cent electrification of the state’s 271 km railway network, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced on August 27.

Inaugurating the 132 KV transmission lines and feeder bays for railway traction electrification at the Agartala Railway Station Complex, Minister Nath recalled the state’s railway journey. He said that the first train reached Dharmanagar in 1964. After a long gap of 44 years, the service extended to Agartala in 2008 and further reached Sabroom in 2019.

“Within just seven years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, Tripura’s railway network underwent a complete transformation. The old meter gauge line was converted into broad gauge, and the international railway link from Agartala to Akhaura in Bangladesh was completed in 2023. Today, the state has a total of 271 km broad gauge line from Churaibari to Sabroom,” Nath stated.

He further informed that under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, modernization work is ongoing at Agartala, Udaipur, Kumarghat, and Dharmanagar stations. Currently, 19 long-distance trains operate from Tripura, including Rajdhani Express, Humsafar Express, Tripurasundari Express, Jan Shatabdi, Kanchanjunga Express, and Garib Rath, along with four DEMU trains serving nearly 12,000 passengers daily.

Highlighting the ongoing expansion, the minister said that survey work for a double line across the state is nearly complete.

“Railways have evolved with time—first coal, then diesel, and now electricity. Coal and diesel pollute the environment, while electrification ensures sustainability. Out of India’s 69,500 km of broad gauge lines, 68,600 km are electrified, covering over 98.8%. Today, Tripura proudly joins this network with its fully electrified 271 km line. Now, whenever the Central Government and NFR decide, electric trains can immediately run from Churaibari to Sabroom,” he added.

Nath also stressed the importance of renewable energy, announcing that 45 charging stations are being set up across Tripura to support the growing demand for green power.