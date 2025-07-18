Tripura Railway Police seize 9.5 kg ganja at Agartala station amid regional drug surge

Government Railway Police (GRP) at Agartala Railway Station seized 9.5 kilograms of ganja during a routine security inspection on Thursday, just ahead of the Kanchenjunga Express’ departure. The narcotics were found on platform number 1 near the Jirania end, stashed in two unclaimed bags containing seven packets.

Authorities confirmed that the seizure followed standard legal procedures, with the contraband now officially categorised as unclaimed property. An investigation has been launched to identify those behind the smuggling attempt. The estimated market value of the seized ganja is around ₹1.9 lakh.

This development comes amid a surge in anti-narcotics operations across the Northeast region.

On July 16, Assam Rifles, working alongside Tripura Police, intercepted a truck during a joint operation in the Kheyerpur area. A thorough search led to the discovery of 3 lakh Yaba tablets. The consignment, valued at approximately ₹30 crore in the international market, was handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for further investigation.

Earlier this week, on Monday, police in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district confiscated 50,000 Yaba tablets worth ₹10 crore. A suspected trafficker was arrested after officers acted on a tip-off and set up a checkpoint along the HM Road in Sonapur.