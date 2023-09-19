The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has successfully rescued 23 minors and apprehended one human trafficker during a series of checking operations and drives carried out between the 8th and 17th of September. These operations spanned various trains and railway stations across the NFR network.

The vigilant efforts of the RPF encompassed multiple locations, including New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Jalpaiguri Road, Samsi, Badarpur, Barsoi, Rangiya, Katihar, and Dimapur railway stations. During these operations, 23 minors were rescued from potentially perilous situations and promptly handed over to the respective child welfare agencies, following due verification protocols.

In one recent incident on the September 17, RPF personnel stationed at Rangiya railway station came to the rescue of a runaway minor boy and girl during a routine inspection. The RPF acted swiftly and ensured the safe custody of the rescued minors, who were subsequently handed over to Fatima Balika Dayadham in Rangiya.

Another notable incident took place on the 9th of September when an RPF escort party stationed at Maligaon successfully rescued four runaway minor boys from train no. 22449 (Guwahati – New Delhi) Express at New Bongaigaon railway station. The minors were entrusted to the care of Birjhora Children Home in Bongaigaon for further assistance and care.

Additionally, during a midnight operation on the 8th and 9th of September, the RPF of Samsi acted on a tip-off and conducted a search operation on train no. 13034 (Katihar - Howrah) Express, leading to the apprehension of a suspected human trafficker. The operation resulted in the rescue of a minor girl from the clutches of the trafficker. Both the trafficker and the rescued minor girl were handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Malda Town for further legal proceedings.