Four Tripura railway stations identified under Amrit Bharat, work in two likely to commence soon

Four major railway stations of Tripura - Agartala, Dharmanagar, Kumarghat and Udaipur - have been identified under the Amrit Bharat Station Project, Former Tripura Chief Minister and Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb informed. Of the four, work at two stations is yet to commence.

Deb informed that Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the inclusion of these stations in the modernization initiative, in response to a question raised by him in Parliament.

Highlighting the Centre’s focus on rail infrastructure, Deb said, “In the long-term plan, the modernization of railway stations, improved services and passenger comfort have been given priority. The pace of development in this sector has increased by about 6.5 times during the Modi-led Central Government compared to the last UPA Government.”

He also shared the progress of work already undertaken at the selected stations and informed that in Agartala Railway Station Lift work completed; 12-meter foot over bridge and new station building under construction, in Dharmanagar railway Station of North District Platform shelter, approach road and boundary wall completed; work on circulating area, 12-meter footbridge and escalator in progress.

While in Kumarghat railway Station of Unakoti District construction of 12-meter foot over bridge, circulating area, approach road, new waiting hall and platform shelter underway and in Udaipur railway station of Gomati District work taken up on 12-meter foot over bridge, improvement of waiting hall and toilets.

Deb emphasized that these projects will enhance passenger amenities and overall travel experience for the people of Tripura.