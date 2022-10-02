Rain has dampened the spirit of the celebration of the Saptami evening of Durga Puja, the biggest festival of Tripura.

After two years of restrictions on gatherings to avoid the spread of Covid-19 this year people had a plan to enjoy the Durga Puja to the fullest but the rain god has played the role of the demon, especially for the pandal hoppers.

Capital Agartala witnessed light and moderate rainfall intensity during the last two days and it seems more showers of this sort are expected.

Since the afternoon it started raining but had stopped for some time in the evening and everyone was happy that the weather became shooting so shall be able to enjoy the puja, however, soon it started pouring again.

Though unlike the normal Saptami evening this time the roads were found deserted, but still there were few who took the risk and move from one makeshift temple to another with umbrellas.

Community puja organizers expressed that their hardships were aimed at pulling crowds but there is no control over the hostile weather condition.

Though the spirit of the city has been dampened as rain threat looms large over the state but are devotees are still hopeful that Maa Durga will surely soon change the situation and people shall be able to enjoy the festival.