Tripura Raj Bhavan to be renamed ‘Lok Bhavan’ from December 1

The Raj Bhavan in Tripura will officially be renamed as Lok Bhavan starting tomorrow, December 1, 2025.

The announcement was issued by the Raj Bhavan authorities following instructions from Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu, after consultations with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to the statement, the renaming aligns with directives from the central government and aims to bring the title of the Governor’s House in line with updated nomenclature guidelines. All official references to Raj Bhavan will switch to the new name from the effective date.

Authorities added that detailed guidelines on the implementation process—including updates to official signage, documents, communication materials, and ceremonial protocols—will be released in the coming days.



Later, Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu told reporters that the term “Raj Bhavan” created an impression of a king’s domain, whereas in a democratic system, it ultimately belongs to the people. He said the building will therefore be renamed “Lok Bhavan” from December 1, and designated visiting hours will be introduced for the general public to meet officials.