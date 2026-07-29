Tripura Rajya Sabha MP seeks residential skill development centre for state's tribal youth

Tripura Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharya has urged the Centre to establish a state-of-the-art residential skill development and employment centre in the state to improve the employability of tribal youth through technology-driven vocational training.

Raising the matter in the Rajya Sabha, Bhattacharya said the proposed institution would provide industry-oriented skills, create sustainable employment opportunities and help young people from tribal communities become self-reliant.

He said the centre would offer modern residential training programmes designed to equip tribal youth with technical and vocational skills aligned with industry requirements, contributing to human resource development and financial independence.

Speaking on the state's development, Bhattacharya said Tripura had made significant strides in infrastructure, connectivity, education and employment since 2014 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also criticised previous Left Front and Congress governments, alleging they had failed to take adequate measures to empower the state's youth, particularly those from tribal communities.

The MP also thanked Prime Minister Modi for highlighting Tripura's cultural heritage during an episode of Mann Ki Baat, where the traditional musical instrument Chongpreng and folk artist Suraj Kumar Debbarma were mentioned. He said the recognition had brought national attention to the state's indigenous traditions and would encourage artists to preserve and promote their cultural heritage.

Reaffirming the vision of "Viksit Tripura, Viksit Bharat", Bhattacharya said the government remained committed to the state's overall development, with a focus on tribal welfare, employment generation and the preservation of its cultural identity.