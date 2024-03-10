Rajya Sabha Member Biplab Kumar Deb, also a candidate for the West Tripura Lok Sabha assembly seat, criticized the CPIM on Sunday, accusing the communist regime in Tripura of oppression through extortion.

Addressing a program in South District, Deb claimed that there is currently no extortion in the state which was stopped after BJP came into power in 2018.

"During the communist regime, Tripura was oppressed by extortion. At present, there is no extortion in the state. CPIM has not done a single good job for permanent or temporary employees in the state," said Deb.

He highlighted that since the establishment of the BJP government in Tripura, 25 percent DA/DR has been paid to government employees.

"What has the CPIM government done for the employees? They did nothing for them. Since the establishment of the BJP government in Tripura, 25 percent DA/DR has been paid to government employees. No one had to agitate for that. During the previous government, nothing would have happened in the state without agitation," he stated.

Deb also pointed out that after the BJP came to power in the state, the forceful collection of subscriptions or extortion was totally stopped.

"During the previous government, they forcefully collected subscription money from government employees, and this type of culture stopped in the state after the BJP formed the government," he added.