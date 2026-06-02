Tripura, Ramakrishna Mission sign pact for Northeast’s first language school

Tripura has signed an agreement with Ramakrishna Mission, Viveknagar, Agartala, to establish the first Ramakrishna Mission School of Languages in Northeast India, along with a Centre for Human Excellence, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on June 2.

Describing the initiative as a major step towards educational advancement and youth development, Saha said the project recognises the Ramakrishna Mission’s longstanding contribution to education, value-based learning and human development in Tripura and across the country.

Calling it a “visionary step”, he said the institution would help equip young people with the knowledge, skills and values needed to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world.

The proposed School of Languages will offer courses in Hindi, Sanskrit and Bengali, as well as foreign languages including German, French and Spanish. The Centre for Human Excellence will feature a computer training centre, language laboratories, smart classrooms and a meditation hall.

Saha said the project comes at a time when many young people face challenges related to education and employment. According to him, the institution will create opportunities for students to enhance their skills and improve their prospects for jobs both within India and abroad.

The facility will initially begin operations with 100 students at the Ramakrishna Mission campus on Gangail Road. The permanent campus will later be developed on the Mission’s land in Dhaleswar and is expected to accommodate up to 1,000 students annually.

“The youth will benefit from getting educated here and securing employment in the country and abroad,” Saha said.

The agreement-signing ceremony was attended by Ramakrishna Mission Principal Subhakarnananda Maharaj, Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Industries and Commerce Secretary Kiran Gitte, OSD to the Chief Minister Paramananda Sarkar Banerjee, Skill Development Director Pradeep K., and other officials.