Tripura ranks among leading states in NITI Aayog’s Fiscal Health Assessment

NITI Aayog has released the second edition of the Fiscal Health Index (FHI) for the fiscal year 2023–24. Tripura is among the 18 top-ranking states in this edition of the Index.



The report was released on 11 March 2026 in New Delhi by Suman Bery, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, in the presence of senior officials of the organization.



The publication provides a comprehensive, data-driven assessment of the fiscal performance of Indian states and serves as a benchmarking framework to support informed policymaking and improved fiscal management at the state level. The Index evaluates states across five key pillars: Quality of Expenditure, Revenue Mobilisation, Fiscal Prudence, Debt Index, and Debt Sustainability. Together, these indicators offer a structured approach to assessing fiscal health and identifying opportunities to strengthen public financial management.



In its second edition, the Index has expanded its coverage to include 10 North-Eastern and Himalayan states, making the analysis more inclusive and reflective of India’s fiscal landscape. Among the 18 major states, Odisha secured the top position, followed by Goa and Jharkhand. In the category of North-Eastern and Himalayan states, Arunachal Pradesh ranked first, followed by Uttarakhand and Tripura, reflecting significant progress in fiscal discipline, revenue generation, expenditure quality, and debt management.



The report emphasizes the need to strengthen revenue mobilisation, rationalize committed expenditure to enhance fiscal flexibility, improve the composition and effectiveness of capital expenditure, and advance fiscal transparency and public financial management systems to ensure sustainable fiscal outcomes.