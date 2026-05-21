Tripura ranks third last in law and order, says CM as 900 pass out

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on May 21 said the state ranks “third last” among Indian states in terms of law and order, underlining the need to strengthen policing through fresh recruitment and improved training.

Speaking during the passing-out parade of newly recruited constables at the Police Training Academy in Narsingarh, Saha said more than 900 constables completed an 11-month training programme before joining the force.

“Tripura ranks 3rd last in terms of law and order situation out of all Indian states. To strengthen that, employability and recruitment are important,” the Chief Minister said. He added that “most of the constables are women”, describing the increasing participation of women in the police force as a positive development for the state’s security system.

The ceremony was attended by senior police officials and government representatives, with the newly inducted personnel taking part in a formal parade after completing physical drills, field exercises and professional police training.

Saha stressed that improving manpower and modernising policing standards remained essential for maintaining law and order in the state. The latest recruitment drive, officials said, is aimed at addressing gaps in policing capacity while expanding opportunities for youth employment.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came days after he completed four years in office. Reflecting on his tenure earlier this month, Saha claimed Tripura had witnessed “a lot” of development across sectors under his administration.

“The Prime Minister blessed me, and I worked as per his directions. Tripura has progressed a lot, and we are doing good work in all sectors,” he had said, while also noting that “there is a lot more to be done before we feel satisfied”.

Saha also recently attended a BJP organisational training programme at Town Bardowali Mandal, where he highlighted the importance of grassroots workers and cadre-based training in strengthening the party structure. He extended his wishes for the success of the “Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahabhiyan 2026”, for which a separate press conference and Mandal-level trainers’ workshop were held on Wednesday.