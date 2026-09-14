Tripura ready to implement UCC if Centre issues direction: CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday, September 14, said the BJP-led government in the state was ready to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) if the Centre issued a direction to do so.

His statement came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP-led NDA governments in 21 states would introduce the UCC before 2029.

"We read the matter in the media. If the Central government issues any direction, we will definitely implement the UCC. So far as I know, this may not be implemented in the state's tribal areas," Saha said at a press conference.

The UCC seeks to establish a common legal framework governing matters such as marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships irrespective of religion.

Saha also announced that the state government would launch a month-long programme from September 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public service as Chief Minister and Prime Minister.

He said the programme would initially be affected by the Model Code of Conduct in force for the elections to Village Committees of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

"Since the Model Code of Conduct is in force due to the elections of Village Committees of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), the month-long programme will gain pace from September 29, a day after polling," he said.

According to Saha, programmes highlighting Modi's achievements in public welfare would be organised across the state during the month-long initiative.

A monitoring committee headed by Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy has been constituted to oversee implementation of the 12-point programme across various levels, including cities, schools and anganwadi centres, he said.

Saha added that state ministers, MLAs and other public representatives would participate in the programmes.