Tripura ready to welcome PM Modi on September 22, security tightened

Tripura is all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 22, when he will inaugurate the developed works of Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex at Udaipur in Gomati district under the PRASAD scheme.



The revered shrine, one of the ancient 51 Shakti Peethas, holds immense spiritual significance and is expected to draw even more devotees and tourists following its grand makeover.



This will mark Prime Minister Modi’s 11th visit to Tripura since 2014. His maiden trip to the state was on December 1, 2014, to inaugurate the second unit of the Palatana Power Plant. He later visited twice in February 2018 for election rallies.

Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury informed that Rs 52 crore has been spent on the temple’s redevelopment, of which Rs 17 crore came from the state exchequer, with the rest funded by the central government.

“We are hopeful that the tourist footfall will rise significantly after the Prime Minister’s visit. Mata Tripurasundari Temple is not only a Shakti Peetha but also one of the most important spiritual tourism destinations in the Northeast,” Chowdhury said.



The redevelopment project has given the temple complex a unique architectural identity. Designed in the shape of a tortoise when viewed from above, the new structure comprises three floors. It features modern pathways, renovated entrances, fencing, improved drainage, and a three-storied complex housing stalls, a meditation hall, guest accommodations, and office spaces. Officials highlighted that the project is expected to boost tourism, generate employment, and open up new business opportunities, contributing to the overall socio-economic growth of the region.



Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for the Prime Minister’s visit. A senior police official confirmed that Tripura Police, Tripura State Rifles, CAPF, and additional security personnel have been deployed across Agartala and Udaipur.



“The Prime Minister will arrive at MBB Airport in Agartala from Arunachal Pradesh, then proceed to Palatana Helipad by chopper, and later travel by road to the temple complex,” the official said.

The temple has also been decorated with flowers, fresh paint, and other embellishments.





On the occasion of the visit, the District Magistrate of West Tripura has issued an order restricting the movement of vehicles on the road from Agartala MBB Airport to Sekerkot in West District.

According to the order, the movement of all types of vehicles — including trippers, brick-carrying trucks, cement-laden vehicles, rod-carrying trucks, bamboo-laden vehicles, and others — will be restricted on this route from 10 am to 7 pm on September 22.

The District Magistrate has also requested that emergency service vehicles use alternative routes during this period.

the same thing has applied in the Udaipur area.