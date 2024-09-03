In a move to bring peace and put an end to extremism, violence and conflict, Tripura government, Central Government and representative of National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) will be signing Memorandum of Settlement on September 4.

National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) are two banned militant outfit in Tripura.

In a press statement from Ministry of Home Affairs, it said that in presence of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, a Memorandum of Settlement to be signed among Government of India, Government of Tripura and representatives of National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF), in New Delhi tomorrow

The press statement said that the during the program Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, a Memorandum of Settlement is to be signed among Government of India, Government of Tripura and representatives of NLFT and ATTF in New Delhi on Wednesday, September 4.

The Chief Minister of Tripura, Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha and senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Government of Tripura will also be present during the signing of the Memorandum of Settlement.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs has been working tirelessly to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of developed Northeast, free from extremism, violence and conflict. Under the leadership of Prime Minister the government has signed 12 important agreements to bring peace and prosperity in the Northeast, of which 3 relate to the State of Tripura. Due to signing of several agreements by Modi Government, around 10 thousand people have given up arms and joined mainstream”, it added.