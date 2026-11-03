Tripura has received around 440 metric tonnes (MT) of onions through the Centre's first-ever 'Kanda Express' rail consignment to the state, as the government steps up efforts to stabilise prices and ensure affordable supplies to consumers.

The onions, brought under the Department of Consumer Affairs' Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF), are being sold at a subsidised rate of Rs 35 per kg.

The special rail consignment arrived in Tripura on October 22, carrying approximately 440 MT of buffer stock, Robert H Touthang, Regional Manager (East) of the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation (NCCF), Guwahati branch, said.

Another 35 MT had earlier been transported to the state by road, taking the total onion supply to around 475 MT.

The stock is being distributed across different districts through the appointed distributor, Barama Traders LLP. Touthang said Tripura had established a distribution network capable of reaching almost the entire state, unlike several other northeastern states where supplies are largely concentrated in major urban centres.

According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, more than 2,800 MT of buffer onions have been distributed across the Northeast this year.

The supply includes two Kanda Express rail consignments carrying 840 MT and 452 MT of onions, respectively, while more than 1,500 MT have been transported through 44 truck consignments.

The first Kanda Express consignment to Agartala is expected to strengthen Tripura's supply chain and improve the availability of onions across the state, as the Centre continues its market intervention to keep prices in check.