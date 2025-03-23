Dental education in Tripura reached a significant milestone as Chief Minister Manik Saha announced the Dental Council of India's approval for introducing a Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) program at Agartala Government Dental College.

The announcement came during a training programme for Community Health Officers held Sunday at Prajna Bhavan as part of World Oral Health Day 2025 celebrations. The event was organised by the National Oral Health Programme wing of the National Health Mission in collaboration with the Indian Dental Association's Tripura branch.

"As the Chief Minister, I should never forget my roots as a dental surgeon. Patients must be treated with utmost care," said Saha, who has a background in dental surgery. "We had never imagined having a dental college in Tripura. I had worked tirelessly to establish one during the previous government's tenure before 2018, but my proposals were rejected due to political differences."

The Chief Minister pointed to concerning trends in the region, particularly the rising rates of oral cancer, which he attributed to widespread betel nut and tobacco consumption across Northeast India.

"In my Mukhyamantri Samipesu program, I have observed that a significant number of patients seeking help are cancer patients," Saha noted.

Several healthcare initiatives are underway in the state, including plans for a mobile dental treatment van to improve accessibility to dental care in remote areas. Additionally, Rs. 200 crore has been sanctioned under the PM DevINE (Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East) project specifically for dental infrastructure development.

"Seat capacities have also been increased, and we are strategizing for further expansion," said Saha. "Furthermore, we are introducing super-speciality services, with kidney transplants already underway and plans in place to start liver transplants soon."

The approval for the MDS programme represents a significant advancement for dental education in the northeastern state, where healthcare infrastructure has historically lagged behind other regions of India.