Tripura receives NITI Aayog recognition, TIFT awarded Rs 1 crore incentive support

Tripura has been recognized by the NITI Aayog for successfully establishing the Tripura Institution for Transformation (TIFT) under the State Support Mission (SSM) within the stipulated timeline. As a mark of appreciation, NITI Aayog has awarded Rs 1 crore in incentive support to TIFT for undertaking approved developmental projects.

TIFT was established in December 2023 under the chairmanship of Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha. The institution serves as a key policy think tank of the Tripura Government, focusing on policy advocacy, data analytics, strategic planning, and providing multidisciplinary expertise to accelerate the state's development agenda.

The recognition highlights Tripura’s commitment to strengthening institutional capacity and promoting evidence-based, outcome-oriented governance. Officials noted that the incentive support will further enhance TIFT’s ability to drive innovative initiatives and contribute to the state's long-term socio-economic transformation.

Adding to its growing national prominence, Tripura was also selected by NITI Aayog to lead the "NITI-Regional Dialogue under State Support Mission: Participation by Eastern and Northeastern States/UTs", which was held on 3 February 2026 in Agartala. The workshop brought together representatives from eastern and northeastern states and union territories to exchange best practices and strengthen collaborative governance frameworks.

The latest recognition underscores Tripura’s emerging role as a model for institutional innovation and policy-driven development in the Northeast, reinforcing the state's efforts to build effective governance systems and achieve sustainable growth.

"This recognition reflects Tripura’s strong commitment to institutional strengthening and driving evidence-based governance. The achievement is a testament to the state’s vision of fostering innovation, accountability, and transformative development,”officials stated.