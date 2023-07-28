Tripura has been granted a substantial financial boost of Rs 339.35 crore under the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin).

Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha expressed his heartfelt gratitude on Facebook, acknowledging the unwavering support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh Ji for releasing the funds.

On Facebook, the Chief Minister announced that the state has received a remarkable sum of Rs 339.35 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin).

"On behalf of the people of Tripura, I wholeheartedly thank Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji & Hon'ble Union Minister for Rural Development Shri @girirajsinghbjp Ji for releasing the fund," the Facebook post of the Chief Minister reads.

Dr. Saha further mentioned that this generous allocation will undoubtedly accelerate the implementation of PMAY-Gramin in the state.

Through the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin), the government aims to empower the rural population by providing them with access to safe and dignified housing, thereby uplifting their overall well-being.