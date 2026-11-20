Tripura has been recognised for its performance under the 'SVANidhi se Samriddhi' initiative at the SVANidhi Samman Awards 2026, organised by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on November 20.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal presented the awards at a ceremony held at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre. Minister of State Tokhan Sahu attended the event as the Guest of Honour.

The awards recognised the contributions of states, Union Territories, urban local bodies, lending institutions and partner organisations towards improving the livelihoods of street vendors through financial inclusion, digital adoption and social security.

Tripura's recognition highlights its efforts to extend the benefits of government welfare schemes and financial services to street vendors and their families under the initiative.

The ceremony featured 52 awards and five special recognitions across various categories. Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh were among the leading states recognised for their implementation of the PM SVANidhi Scheme. Several urban local bodies and financial institutions, including the State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank, were also honoured.

Launched in June 2020, the PM SVANidhi Scheme has facilitated more than 1.21 crore loans amounting to approximately Rs 20,000 crore to around 81 lakh street vendors across the country.

Under the SVANidhi se Samriddhi initiative, socio-economic profiling of more than 52 lakh beneficiary families has been completed, leading to over 1.62 crore sanctions under eight Central government welfare schemes.

The initiative also promotes the development of street food hubs and capacity-building programmes to improve food safety and hygiene standards. The recognition is expected to support further efforts towards inclusive urban development and the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.