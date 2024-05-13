A young boy was severely injured after he fell from a moving train in the Tribal Colony area of Bisramganj, under Sepahijala District, on May 13. The boy was reportedly recording reels for social media.

The boy has been identified as Sanjib Acharya.

According to sources, the incident took place in the afternoon while Sanjib Acharya, accompanied by his family, was traveling to Udaipur via train.

Witnesses reported that Sanjib suddenly tumbled from the train near the Adivasi Colony area, adjacent to the Bisramganj railway station. His family members were understandably distraught, and their cries for help drew the attention of residents in the tribal colony.

Prompt action was taken by residents who quickly alerted the authorities.

Firefighters from Bisramganj promptly responded, rescued Sanjib, and transported him to the nearest hospital for immediate treatment.

However, due to the severity of his injuries, he was subsequently referred to GB Pant Hospital for further medical attention.

Preliminary investigations suggest that he fell from the train while attempting to record a video, reportedly for social media, while standing at the train's door.