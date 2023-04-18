Amidst the heatwaves condition in Tripura, the state has detected as many as ten fresh Covid-19 cases, prompting health authorities to issue a health advisory soon.

According to Dr. Radha Debbarma, Director of Family Welfare and Preventive Medicine, Tripura, the health department has detected ten Covid-19 cases so far, with five cases from Unakoti district, four cases from West District, and one case from North district which shares a border with Assam and Mizoram.

"So far, we have detected ten Covid-19 cases from three districts of the state. Among them, one person from North district has a travel history to Maharashtra," said Dr. Debbarma.

She further added that with the increase in Covid-19 cases, the health department has ramped up testing for people coming from outside the state.

"We have increased testing to identify positive cases. Our main focus is to send all positive patients to home isolation, and if anyone has comorbidities, they will be referred to hospitals. Soon, we will mandate the use of masks and maintain social distancing again," she told this publication.

Dr. Debbarma also informed that samples of all the patients have been collected and sent to Agartala Government Medical College for whole genome sequencing to ascertain the variant that has infected them.

As the Covid-19 cases continue to rise, the state health authorities are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to contain the spread of the virus. The upcoming health advisory is expected to provide guidelines and instructions to the public on Covid-19 prevention measures, including the use of masks, maintaining social distancing, and following hygiene protocols.

The state government and health department are urging the public to cooperate and adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in Tripura. Regular testing, contact tracing, and strict adherence to preventive measures are being emphasized to control the spread of the virus and protect the health of the citizens.