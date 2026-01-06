Tripura records 11 dense fog days in December 2025, rainfall deficit touches 100 per cent

Tripura experienced predominantly dry weather conditions in December 2025, marked by frequent dense fog and an acute shortfall in rainfall, according to a report released by the Meteorological Centre, Agartala.

The report stated that the state recorded 11 dense foggy days during the month, of which six were categorised as very dense fog days. The fog conditions were mainly observed during late night to early morning hours, significantly affecting visibility across several parts of the state.

Temperature levels during the month largely remained near normal. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Agartala Airport at 11.6 degrees Celsius on December 31, while the average mean minimum temperature stood at 13.9 degrees Celsius, which was 0.9 degrees above the normal level. On the warmer side, the highest maximum temperature reached 30.4 degrees Celsius on December 13, with the average mean maximum temperature recorded at 26.3 degrees Celsius, marginally 0.1 degrees below normal.

Rainfall activity across Tripura remained negligible throughout December. Very light rainfall was reported only in West Tripura district, while the remaining districts experienced completely dry conditions. Overall, only trace rainfall was recorded across the state during the month, against the normal monthly average of 11.6 mm, resulting in a rainfall deficit of 100 per cent.

Station-wise data showed that Agartala in West Tripura district recorded the highest rainfall of 0.7 mm during the month. The highest 24-hour rainfall, also 0.7 mm, was registered at Agartala on December 30. On a district-wise basis, West Tripura recorded the highest rainfall at 0.2 mm, reflecting a sharp departure of minus 98 per cent from normal rainfall levels.

The report underscores the unusually dry conditions prevailing in Tripura during December 2025, alongside persistent fog episodes that dominated the state’s weather pattern for much of the month.