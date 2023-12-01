Tripura has reported a total of 5,269 cases of HIV/AIDS, with 576 of them being students, according to a report released by the Tripura State AIDS Control Society on World AIDS Day.

As of October 2023, the breakdown of cases includes 1,022 females, 4,246 males, and one transgender individual.

The report highlights that 150-200 new HIV cases are detected in the state each month. In the current fiscal year, from April to October 2023, a total of 116,318 individuals were tested for HIV, with 1,111 people testing positive during this period.



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The West district has the highest number of HIV/AIDS patients in the state, with 1,594 cases. Dhalai district follows with 906 cases, and North District recorded 763 cases. Other district-wise figures include 415 cases in the Unakoti district, 542 in the Khowai district, 412 in the Gomati district, 334 in the Sepahijala district, and 238 in the South district.

The report also notes that 29 cases are attributed to individuals infected abroad or those living as citizens of foreign states (as of October 2023).

Furthermore, the report reveals that 2,545 people were infected with HIV due to injectable drugs by October 2023. The Tripura State AIDS Control Society has implemented Opioid Substitution Therapy services for a total of 5,267 intravenous drug users across the state, aiming to reintegrate them into normal life. Of these, 430 individuals have completed the treatment.

It's important to note that the information is accurate as of the specified date in October 2023.