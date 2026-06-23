Tripura records first non-surgical congenital heart defect treatment

The Department of Cardiology at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GB Pant Hospital has successfully performed the state's first minimally invasive treatment for a complex congenital heart defect, eliminating the need for open-heart surgery.

The breakthrough procedure was carried out on 11-year-old Arbik Debbarma from Teliamura in Khowai district, who had been suffering from a congenital heart condition since childhood. A Class VI student, Arbik frequently experienced breathing difficulties and recurrent chest infections that affected his daily life.

According to the Health Department, Arbik was admitted to GB Pant Hospital on March 12, 2026, and was placed under the care of the Cardiology Department. Following nearly two months of detailed medical evaluation, treatment and diagnostic investigations, he was discharged on May 12 before being readmitted on June 1 for a definitive intervention.

After a comprehensive assessment, Head of the Cardiology Department and Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Anindya Sundar Trivedi decided to undertake a specialised catheter-based procedure to correct the defect. On June 10, under his leadership, the medical team successfully closed the complex hole in the child's heart through a blood vessel using an advanced minimally invasive technique, thereby avoiding open-heart surgery.

The highly specialised procedure lasted approximately two hours and was completed successfully. Following the intervention, Arbik made a full recovery, with his breathing difficulties and recurrent chest infections completely resolved. He was discharged from the hospital in good health on June 19.

The procedure was performed by a multidisciplinary team comprising cardiologists Dr. Anindya Sundar Trivedi, Dr. Rakesh Das and Dr Manna Bhattacharya. The Paediatrics Department also played a crucial role, represented by Associate Professor Dr. Sribas Das and postgraduate doctor Dr Syed Ashik.

Medical experts noted that such advanced treatment generally costs between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8 lakh in private hospitals. However, under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, all investigations, treatment and procedural expenses were provided completely free of cost at AGMC and GB Pant Hospital.

The achievement is being hailed as a major milestone for Tripura's public healthcare system, demonstrating the growing capability of state-run medical institutions to deliver advanced cardiac care and reducing the need for patients to travel outside the state for complex medical procedures.