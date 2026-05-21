Tripura records first successful uterine AVM embolization at GBP Hospital

Agartala Government Medical College and GBP Hospital has successfully conducted Tripura’s first-ever complex Uterine Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) embolization procedure, marking a major milestone in the state’s healthcare sector.

The advanced minimally invasive procedure was performed on a 38-year-old woman from Demchara in Dhalai district who was admitted with severe abdominal pain and excessive vaginal bleeding.

Doctors said the patient’s critical condition was identified by Professor Dr. J. L. Baidya from the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department, who coordinated with the Radiology and Cardiology departments for urgent intervention.

The nearly three-hour-long catheter-based endovascular procedure was successfully completed on May 15 without open surgery. During the treatment, doctors placed multiple coils in the patient’s right uterine artery and feeder vessels supplying the uterine AVM.

The procedure was led by interventional cardiologist and Head of the Cardiology Department Dr. Anindya Sundar Trivedi, assisted by cardiologists Dr. Rakesh Das and Dr. Manna Bhattacharya.

The anaesthesia team included Dr. Rimjhim Chakma and Dr. Monimoy Debbarma.

Officials said the patient received the life-saving treatment free of cost under the Ayushman Bharat health scheme.

Hospital authorities described the operation as a landmark achievement for Tripura’s medical infrastructure and interventional healthcare capabilities.