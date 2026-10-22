Road accidents across Tripura claimed four lives and left 23 people injured between October 17 and October 22 during the Durga Puja period, according to official figures shared by Tripura Police.

A total of 11 road traffic accident cases were registered across the state during the six-day period, including four fatal accidents and seven non-fatal incidents.

West Tripura and Unakoti recorded the highest number of accidents, with three cases each. West Tripura reported one fatal and two non-fatal accidents, leaving seven people injured and one dead. Unakoti also recorded one fatal and two non-fatal accidents, resulting in one death and four injuries.

Sepahijala reported two non-fatal accidents in which seven people were injured, while North Tripura recorded one non-fatal accident, leaving two people injured.

Gomati district registered one fatal accident, claiming one life and injuring two others. Dhalai also reported one fatal accident, in which one person died and another was injured.

Meanwhile, Khowai and South Tripura reported no road traffic accidents during the period under review.

The figures highlight continuing road safety concerns during the festive season, with police data showing fatalities and injuries across several districts of the state.