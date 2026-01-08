Tripura records lowest crime rate in 20 years, crime drops 8.3 per cent in 2025 compared to 2024: DGP

Tripura Director General of Police, Anurag Dhankar , on Thursday, January 8 said that compared to 2024, the overall crime rate in 2025 was 8.3 per cent lower, while registering the lowest crime rate in the past 20 years.



Addressing a press conference, DGP Anurag said that in 2025, a total of 3,698 crimes were reported, which is about 8.3 per cent less than in 2024, when 4,033 crimes were reported. He said that property offences were 16.04 per cent lower, with 293 cases in 2025 compared to 349 in 2024.

In murder cases, there was an 18.10 per cent decline compared to 2024, with 95 cases reported in 2025, while 116 cases were reported in 2024. In hurt and assault cases, there was a 14.20 per cent reduction, with 699 cases in 2025 compared to 815 in 2024. Riot cases were 26 per cent lower, with 17 in 2025 and 23 in 2024, said the DGP. He added that 665 cases of crimes against women were reported in 2025, while the number in 2024 was 724.

Regarding road traffic accidents (RTA), DGP Anurag said that after conducting special drives in 2025, there was an 8.8 per cent decrease compared to last year, with 520 cases in 2025 and 578 in 2024. Fatal cases in RTA also decreased by 14.55 per cent, with 182 in 2025 compared to 213 in 2024. He explained that at the all-India level, in 2023 there were 34.6 accidents per lakh of population, while Tripura’s average was 13.9 in 2023 and 12.35 this year. Vehicle numbers increased by around 8 per cent, from 8.11 lakh to 8.67 lakh.

The DGP informed that police enforcement and detection had increased by 11 per cent. He added that 2025 recorded the lowest crime figures in the last 20 years. Cannabis seizures increased by 14 per cent, cough syrup and tablet seizures rose by 145 per cent and 26.37 per cent respectively compared to 2024, and 95 per cent more ganja plants were destroyed. In 2025, Rs 1,636 crore were seized compared to Rs 849 crore in 2024”, the DGP said.