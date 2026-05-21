Tripura records lowest-ever infant mortality rate, beats national average

Tripura has recorded its lowest-ever Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), outperforming the national average, according to the latest Sample Registration System (SRS) Bulletin released in May 2026 by the Registrar General of India.

As per the state Health Department, Tripura’s IMR stood at 12 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2024, significantly lower than the national average of 24. Among neighbouring northeastern states, Assam recorded an IMR of 29, Meghalaya 31, and Arunachal Pradesh 17.

Officials described the achievement as the best performance in the state’s history. The previous SRS Bulletin released in September 2025 had reported Tripura’s IMR at 15 for 2023.

The report also highlighted improvements in other demographic indicators. Tripura’s birth rate was recorded at 15 per 1,000 population, lower than the national average of 18.3, while the death rate stood at 5.9 compared to the national average of 6.4. The state’s natural growth rate was reported at 9.1 against the national figure of 11.9.

The Tripura Health and Family Welfare Department attributed the improvement to expanded healthcare access, strengthened maternal and child healthcare services, institutional deliveries, immunisation drives, nutrition support programmes and enhanced community-based interventions.

Chief Minister Manik Saha said sustained improvements in maternal and child healthcare, along with the strengthening of SNCU and NBSU facilities, played a key role in achieving the milestone.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda for supporting the strengthening of healthcare services in the state.