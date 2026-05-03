Tripura records milestone with first-ever organic wheat cultivation

In a significant breakthrough for the state’s organic farming mission, Tripura has successfully cultivated organic wheat for the first time, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced today, May 3.

The initiative, described as a major step in agricultural diversification, has been implemented under the guidance of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department with support from the Tripura State Organic Farming Development Agency (TSOFDA). It has also been carried out in collaboration with several Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and progressive farmers across the state.

According to the Minister, organic wheat cultivation has been undertaken across multiple clusters including Jirania, Lefunga, Hejamara, Mandai, Belbari, Jampuijla, Tulashikhar, Teliamura, Ompi, and Kalyanpur. This marks an important expansion of crop diversity under organic farming practices in Tripura.

Highlighting the results, the Minister said that while conventional wheat cultivation in the state recorded an average yield of 2.119 metric tonnes per hectare between 2018–19 and 2024–25, the newly introduced organic wheat has achieved a higher yield of 3.03 MT per hectare in the current year. This performance is notably close to the national average of 3.5 MT per hectare, indicating strong potential for organic agriculture in the state.

Farmers involved in the initiative reportedly expressed satisfaction with the outcome, appreciating TSOFDA’s role in introducing wheat as a new organic crop. Many described it as a historic beginning that could improve nutritional security, encourage crop diversification, and enhance farm incomes.

The Minister further stated that with continued institutional support and stronger participation of farmer collectives, Tripura can expand production of key food grains under organic systems. This, he added, will contribute to greater self-reliance, sustainable agricultural development, and improved market access.

He also noted that the success of organic wheat cultivation reflects the growing maturity of Tripura’s organic ecosystem and will encourage future expansion, including seed production and value-added products such as organic flour and other health-oriented food items.

“This initiative will strengthen nutrition security, climate resilience, and income opportunities for farmers, while positioning Tripura as an emerging organic hub of the Northeast,” the Minister said.

TSOFDA Mission Director Rajiv Debbarma was also present during the announcement.