Tripura records near-normal November rain as temperatures stay unusually warm

Near-normal rainfall in Tripura last month masked a more notable weather shift: warmer temperatures that persisted both during the day and at night, according to data released by the Meteorological Centre, Agartala.

The state logged 30.8 mm of rain in November, a marginal 3 per cent shortfall from the long-period average of 31.8 mm. Officials said rainfall behaviour “stayed largely within the expected range for the season.”

South Tripura stood out as the wettest region. Sabroom posted the heaviest station-level rainfall at 100.4 mm, with 96.8 mm on November 5 alone — described in the report as “one of the most intense rainfall events of the season.” At district scale, South Tripura recorded 57.6 mm, a 70 per cent positive departure, placing it in the excess rainfall category. Unakoti, by contrast, saw only 10.7 mm, a 68 per cent deficit, marking it as largely deficient.

While rainfall patterns showed little anomaly, temperatures told a different story. Observations from MBB Airport indicated warmer-than-usual conditions throughout the month. The maximum touched 32.5°C on November 1, with the mean maximum at 30.6°C, about 0.8°C above normal. Nights were markedly warmer as well: the mean minimum reached 19.0°C, which the report said stood “1.3°C above normal, suggesting noticeably warmer nights.”

The month also featured two mornings of dense fog, signalling the onset of cooler, more humid winter conditions, even as overall temperatures remained elevated.