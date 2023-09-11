The rainfall during the month of August of this year over Tripura was normal.A report of Meteorological Department of Tripura said that quantitatively, the total rainfall of 328.9 mm was observed in the state during August this year.

“Rainfall during August-2023 was Normal over Tripura. Quantitatively, the total rainfall of 328.9 mm was observed in the state during August this year, against the normal value of 330.2 mm (Departure -0%)”, the report reads.

As per the report station wise, the highest rainfall was recorded at Sabroom in South Tripura district (852.2 mm) and the lowest was recorded at Kanchanpur in North Tripura district (168.8 mm) during this month.

“The highest 24 hours' rainfall was recorded at Sonamura (172.0 mm on 7th August-2023) during this month. Seasonal rainfall in Tripura during the first three months (June, July & August) of the current Monsoon season was 6% less than normal. The state capital, Agartala received 426.2 mm of rainfall during August-2023 (Departure +61 % )”, it reads.

It further said that the Maximum Temperature recorded at Agartala Airport was 35.6°C on 1 and 17th August and the average mean Maximum Temperature was 32.7°C.