Tripura records nearly 9% decline in road accidents in 2025 compared to 2024: DGP

Tripura has recorded a nearly 9% decline in road traffic accidents in 2025 compared to 2024, Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag said on Tuesday, July 14, attributing the improvement to coordinated road safety measures undertaken by multiple agencies.

Addressing the media at a free eye check-up camp for commercial drivers organised by the Tripura Traffic Department, Anurag said the State recorded 527 road traffic accidents in 2025, down from 578 in 2024, marking a reduction of 51 cases.

He said reducing road accidents remains the top priority of the Traffic Department and credited the decline to the implementation of the "Four Es" approach—Education, Enforcement, Emergency Care and Engineering.

"The main aim of the Traffic Department is to reduce the number of road accidents. Through the Four Es approach, we are working together and have achieved success in bringing down accident numbers," he said.

The DGP said the reduction was the result of coordinated efforts by the Traffic Department and other stakeholders involved in road safety.

He also announced a new initiative jointly launched by the Traffic Police and the community policing programme Prayas to provide free eye examinations for commercial drivers across the State.

Under the initiative, commercial drivers found to have vision problems will be provided spectacles and corrective lenses free of cost.

Anurag said many commercial drivers are unable to undergo regular eye examinations because of time constraints or financial difficulties, and the programme aims to address both concerns while enhancing road safety.

Around 1,000 commercial drivers participated in the eye check-up camp held on Tuesday.

The DGP said ensuring that commercial drivers have proper vision is an important component of accident prevention and would contribute to making Tripura's roads safer.