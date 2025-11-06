Tripura records normal rainfall in October: IMD

The Meteorological Centre, Agartala, has reported that Tripura’s overall rainfall during October 2025 remained within the “normal” range. The state received 151.4 mm of rainfall against a normal of 159.2 mm, reflecting a marginal deficit of 5% from the long-period average.



Bagafa in South Tripura district recorded the highest rainfall, with a total of 357.6 mm during the month. The same station also reported the highest single-day rainfall of 176.4 mm on October 14.



Among districts, South Tripura saw the heaviest rainfall at 276.2 mm — 61% above normal — while Unakoti recorded the lowest at 81.2 mm, showing a 49% deficit.



Temperature data indicated slightly warmer-than-usual conditions. The maximum temperature at Agartala Airport reached 34.8°C on October 22 and 23, with an average mean maximum of 33.1°C, which was 1.3°C higher than normal. The lowest minimum temperature recorded was 23.0°C on October 13, while the mean minimum stood at 24.8°C, 1.8°C above normal.



According to the IMD, rainfall within ±19% of the long-period average is classified as “normal.” The department concluded that October’s weather in Tripura was typical for the post-monsoon season, marked by moderate rainfall and slightly elevated temperatures.