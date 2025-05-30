93 houses have been damaged, while 207 people have been forced to move into four relief camps set up across Tripura amid the heavy rainfall since May 29.

A report shared by the State Emergency Operation Centre said that the West District of Tripura is the worst affected due to the heavy rainfall since yesterday.

The report stated that in the West District, under Jirania Sub-division, 9 houses were severely and 32 houses partly damaged, while in Mohanpur Sub-division, 17 houses were severely and 19 houses partly damaged.

In Belonia Sub-division under South District, 11 houses were severely damaged, while in Panisagar of North District, five houses were partly damaged.

Due to the heavy rainfall, three relief camps were opened in the Sadar Sub-division of Tripura’s West District, where 165 members from 46 families have taken shelter. In Khowai, one relief camp was opened where 42 members from 13 families have taken shelter.

The report also stated that due to the rainfall, many trees were uprooted in several places, causing road blockades which were later cleared by jawans from the Tripura State Rifles and volunteers.

Furthermore, the report said that major rivers, including Howrah, Gomati, Muhuri, Manu, and Bijoy, are flowing above the danger and warning levels.

The IMD has also issued red alerts for two districts—North and Unakoti—and said heavy to very heavy rainfall (7–20 cm) at a few places, with extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm) at one or two places, is very likely to occur over these districts.

“Heavy rainfall occurred at most places across the districts of Tripura, with very heavy rainfall over Sepahijala District, heavy rainfall over North, West, Khowai, Unakoti, South, and Gomati Districts, and moderate rainfall over Dhalai District during the last 24 hours,” the report said, adding that squally wind speed reaching 40–50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Tripura.