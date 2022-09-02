The Tripura administration reorganized the police ranks months before the state's assembly elections by transferring 14 IPS officials.

L Darlong has been designated as the new Inspector-General (IG) of Law and Order, and GS Rao has been chosen as the new IG of Crime and Intelligence.

Darlong replaced Arindam Nath, according to a notification issued on Thursday.

SP West Tripura Sankar Deb has been appointed as the new Superintendent of Police (SP) of West Tripura, while Bogati J Reddy has been moved to the Sepahijala district as its new SP.

Rati Ranjan Debnath has been appointed the new SP for the Khowai district.

AIG (Crime) Krishnendu Chakraborty was appointed as Special Branch's SP, and Kanta Jangir was appointed as the district's new SP.

“Reshuffle in any organization is a routine exercise, but this time it is significant in view of village committee polls in October, and the assembly election scheduled early next year,” said a senior police officer.

The transfers also take place in the midst of a spate of robberies in Agartala and "unknown miscreants" attacks on BJP members.

Some Tripura Police Service (TPS) officers were also transferred in the rejig.