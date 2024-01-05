In a significant development today, the final voter list for the state has been released after a special summary revision of the electoral roll for the base year on January 1, 2024. The comprehensive data reveals that the state now boasts a total of 28,56,925 voters, showcasing an inclusive approach towards gender representation and youth participation.

Out of the total voters, 14,35,172 are male, 14,21,679 are female, and 74 identify as the third gender. Notably, there has been a substantial improvement in the gender ratio, increasing from 989 in the draft list to 991 in the final list.

The special short revision saw the addition of 32,218 new voters aged 18-19, marking a positive step towards engaging the youth in the democratic process. Among them, 17,454 are male, 14,758 are female, and 6 identify as the third gender.

The electoral authorities have diligently removed 13,231 names of deceased voters from the final list, ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the electoral roll.

While the final voter list is now available at all polling stations, designated locations, Sub Divisional Magistrate, District Magistrate office, and Tehsil office, those who missed the special amendment process can enroll in the upcoming update process. The enrollment process is set to commence on January 6, 2024, according to Additional Chief Electoral Officer Ushajen Mog.

This announcement reflects the state's commitment to a fair and inclusive electoral system, emphasizing gender balance, youth involvement, and accuracy in voter registration. The authorities encourage all eligible citizens to participate actively in the upcoming update process, ensuring that their voices are heard in the democratic process.