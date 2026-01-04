Tripura identifies 10 river sites for 185 MW hydrokinetic power projects: Power Minister

In a major push to expand renewable energy and ensure 24x7 electricity supply, the Tripura government has identified 10 river sites to generate 185 MW of power using Hydrokinetic Turbine Technology, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced on January 3.

Speaking at the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the upcoming Super ECBC building at Banamalipur, Agartala, Nath said the initiative aims to harness flowing rivers to meet the state’s growing electricity demand.

“Development requires electricity. Currently, Tripura provides 23 hours and 54 minutes of power to consumers, and the number of electricity users has grown from 7.21 lakh before 2018 to 10.57 lakh today. To meet peak demand of 378 MW now, and 650 MW by 2031, adopting new technologies is essential,” Nath said.

The 10 rivers identified for the Hydrokinetic projects include Chakmaghat, Maharani, Dumboor, Natunbazar, Kalsi, Manu, Kulai, Feni, Dhalai, and Sangan in Ampi, Lakhipur, with work slated to begin next month.

Highlighting the government’s renewable energy initiatives, Nath said around 5 lakh families installing 2 kW solar panels under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana could generate 1,000 MW daily, helping Tripura achieve power self-sufficiency. He also noted that solar power systems are being installed in 2,000 government buildings, expected to generate 80 MW, while 15,000 people have already contributed 6 MW from private solar installations.

“The aim is to adopt new technologies, reduce dependence on depleting gas resources, and ensure sustainable power generation. These initiatives will not only provide electricity but also boost the state’s economy, increase GDP, and improve per capita income,” Nath added.

The Minister emphasized that the Super ECBC building, costing Rs 12.33 crore, is part of five such constructions nationwide aimed at promoting energy efficiency and sustainable infrastructure.

This move marks a significant step by Tripura to integrate hydrokinetic and solar energy solutions into its power generation mix, positioning the state as a model for renewable energy adoption in the Northeast.