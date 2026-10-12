Tripura reports 80 per cent drop in patients referred outside state for treatment: Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on October 11 claimed that the number of patients referred outside the state for medical treatment had fallen by around 80 per cent, attributing the decline to improvements in healthcare infrastructure and the expansion of specialised medical facilities.

Speaking at the launch of the ‘Emicizumab for All Persons with Severe Haemophilia A in Tripura’ programme at the Nursing College in the AGDC and IGM Complex, Saha said the government was upgrading district hospitals and expanding access to trauma care, cardiac treatment and rehabilitation services.

The programme aims to improve access to Emicizumab, a treatment for people with severe Haemophilia A, a genetic bleeding disorder. IGM Hospital in Agartala has been designated as the nodal hospital for implementing the initiative.

Saha said the treatment could eventually be made available at district hospitals to reduce the need for patients to travel to Agartala or other locations for medical care. He added that the initiative would help improve access to treatment for people living with the condition.

The chief minister also said trauma care centres had been established in almost all district hospitals, while cardiac care facilities had begun operating at several locations. The government is working to strengthen district-level services to reduce dependence on hospitals outside the state.

Among other ongoing projects, Saha said a dedicated mother-and-child hospital was being developed at Agartala Government Medical College, while a new dental building was being constructed alongside the existing Dental College. Drug rehabilitation centres are also being established in different districts, with construction of the centre at Bishramganj progressing.

Referring to public health improvements, Saha claimed that deaths from water-borne diseases, which had previously been a concern in Dhalai district, had been eliminated. He said the government was also working to ensure that residents of remote and underserved areas could access essential healthcare services.

Saha further referred to initiatives providing free vaccination to eligible patients for certain cancers, including breast and oral cancer, where applicable. He also said the ninth phase of the government's Mask Campaign, launched to protect children, would begin soon.

Health Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, Health Department Director Dr Debashree Debbarma and other officials attended the programme.

The reported decline in out-of-state referrals comes as the Tripura government seeks to expand specialised treatment within the state. However, the chief minister's claim of an 80 per cent reduction was not accompanied by figures detailing the number of referrals before and after the reported improvement.