Tripura reports major progress on security directives, over 70 per cent implemented

A significant portion of the security directives issued at the recent DGsP/IGsP conference in Raipur has already been put into action in Tripura, according to Chief Minister Manik Saha. The state government reports that more than 70 per cent of the recommendations aimed at strengthening internal security have been executed.

Speaking after a state-level review meeting at Pragna Bhavan on December 12, Saha said the Raipur discussions — attended by the Prime Minister, the Home Minister and senior police leadership — centred on national security risks, shifting crime patterns and concerns over “the alleged role of certain NGOs and foreign entities in funding and supporting protests.”

He noted that policing responsibilities now extend well beyond crime control. “The police force is at the forefront of all such challenges,” he said, adding that modern policing increasingly involves disaster response, accident management and handling large-scale public events.

The Chief Minister pointed to what he described as marked improvements in the national security climate, contrasting the present situation with the period before 2014, when he said India faced persistent pressure from neighbouring countries including Pakistan and China.

Saha stressed that guidance from the Prime Minister and Home Minister has been “clear,” and said Tripura has already acted on most of their recommendations. “We are moving in the right direction, but there is still scope for further strengthening,” he said.

He urged senior officers to align with the national vision of a “new India” and contribute to shaping a “new Tripura” with stronger law and order. He also called for a more people-centred policing model that protects democratic values and instils a sense of pride in service.