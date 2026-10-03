Tripura resident doctors threaten pen-down strike from October 5 over video row

Resident doctors and postgraduate trainees of Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GB Pant Hospital have threatened to observe a pen-down strike from 9 am on Monday, October 5, if authorities fail to act on four demands linked to the circulation of video and other content related to a recent incident involving a senior resident doctor.

The Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA), AGMC and GB Pant Hospital, said the proposed strike followed the circulation of what it described as misleading and unauthorised content on social media following the incident.

In a statement, the doctors’ body said it was putting forward its version of events to counter what it termed misinformation and to ensure that the dignity, privacy and professional integrity of healthcare workers were protected.

The RDA’s first demand is the immediate arrest of the person or persons allegedly responsible for recording and circulating the video without consent, along with legal action under applicable laws.

It has also demanded action against individuals, social media pages, media platforms and other entities that upload, circulate or republish what it described as unverified, defamatory, misleading or unauthorised material concerning the incident.

The doctors’ body has further sought the immediate removal of videos, photographs, reels and other online content that it alleges contain false or defamatory information, along with steps to prevent their further circulation or re-uploading.

The fourth demand seeks public clarifications or apologies, wherever legally appropriate, from media houses, social media pages and other entities that have published what the RDA considers unverified or defamatory content, besides correction of the information.

The RDA said such content could adversely affect the doctor-patient relationship and public confidence in healthcare professionals.

The association urged people to verify information before drawing conclusions or sharing material related to the incident.

Resident doctors at AGMC and GB Pant Hospital had earlier staged a sit-in outside the Principal’s office over the episode and submitted a memorandum seeking action over the circulation of videos, restrictions on unauthorised recording inside hospital premises and stronger security measures.

The RDA said resident doctors and PGTs would remain united in protecting the dignity and professional integrity of healthcare workers while supporting responsible public discourse.

It warned that failure to address the four demands would lead to the proposed pen-down strike from 9 am on October 5.