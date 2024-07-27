Residents of six villages in Tripura's North District blocked the road to protest against the poor condition of National Highway-8 (NH-8) and demanded its renovation.

The protestors stated that the NH-8 has been dilapidated for a long time, making it difficult for ordinary pedestrians to use the road.

Additionally, they added that small passenger cars frequently face accidents.

The road was blocked in the Kherengjuri area of the Dharmanagar subdivision of the North Tripura district.

According to the protestors, the national highway has turned into a series of potholes, causing frequent accidents for drivers of both small and large vehicles.

Speaking to reporters, the protesters said, "Local people are also suffering. There has been no renovation of the national highway for the past one and a half years. The daily movement of hundreds of lorries has deteriorated the condition of the national highway."

They further alleged that a few days ago, a pregnant woman died on her way to the hospital due to the poor road conditions. In response, the villagers of Kherengjuri, Balichara, Chandpur, Lakshinagar, North Phulbari, Dakshin Phulbari, and other surrounding villages blocked the national highway starting at 11 am on Saturday.