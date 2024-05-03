A thunderstorm that struck Tripura on May 2 has destroyed power infrastructure worth Rs 1.22 crores, including 166 km of crucial transmission lines, 235 electric poles, and 30 transformers suffering irreparable damage.

Speaking to India Today NE, sources from the Tripura Power Department said that significant devastation has been wrought upon the power infrastructure across various districts of the state following the heavy storm and relentless rainfall spanning just one day.

The storm severely affected the North District, Unakoti, Khowai, Sepahijala, Gomati, South Tripura, and Dhalai districts.

"A comprehensive overview reveals that over 166 km of crucial transmission lines were severed during Thursday's tempest, leaving behind a trail of destruction. A staggering tally of 235 poles lay shattered, while 30 transformers suffered irreparable damage. The preliminary financial estimate of the wreckage stands at a staggering Rs 1 crore 22 lakh," said the source.

He further informed that the Tripura State Electricity Corporation, grappling with the enormity of the crisis, has mobilized its workforce, bolstered by additional laborers, in a concerted effort to normalize power services.

"Engineers and technicians are laboring tirelessly, navigating logistical challenges to expedite restoration efforts. The corporation implores the cooperation of the affected populace in this endeavor," the source added.

He also informed that in a bid to strategise and expedite the recovery process, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath convened a crucial meeting with the top brass of the State Electricity Corporation.

"Emphasising the urgency of the situation, Minister Nath underscored the imperative of marshaling all available resources, including manpower and vehicular assets, to swiftly restore services to affected regions. While progress has been made in some areas, challenges persist in others, with downed trees and damaged infrastructure impeding restoration efforts. Managing Director Debashis Sarkar acknowledges the complexities involved, citing the time-consuming process of removing fallen trees and repairing damaged power lines. However, he remains optimistic that barring further inclement weather, normalcy will soon be restored. He also said priority has been given to laying power lines for returning emergency services, including hospital drinking water sources," he added.