Tripura government has implemented vehicle restrictions on National Highway 08 and nearby areas following significant damage caused by heavy rainfall and flooding since August 19. The affected areas include a section of NH-08 in the Khowai district and embankments along the Katakhal and Howrah rivers in the West District.

NH-08, described as Tripura's "lifeline" connecting the state to mainland India, has developed alarming cracks up to 9 feet wide near the 47-mile mark. Khowai District Magistrate Chandni Chandran issued an order citing highly unsafe conditions and imposed traffic restrictions until repairs were completed.

"Taking into account this highly unsafe condition, in pursuance of power conferred under section 34 along with section 26(2) of Disaster Management Act, 2005, following restriction is hereby imposed," the order states.

Chandran warned that failure to comply with the directive could result in penalties under Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act.

Simultaneously, West District Magistrate Vishal Kumar has prohibited heavy motor vehicles from travelling on the embankments of the Katakhal and Howrah rivers until August 30. Kumar's order, issued under the Disaster Management Act, authorizes police to seize any vehicles violating this restriction.

"No heavy motor vehicles shall ply in the embankment area of Katakhal and Howrah River till 30th August, 2024. In case of violation the police officers are directed to immediately seize the vehicle and present the same before the undersigned," Kumar's order specifies.