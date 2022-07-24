The Northeastern state of Tripura has seen a rising number of cases and deaths due to the Covid pandemic in recent weeks. Tripura Government has brought back the penalty for not wearing masks.

As per the officials, 70% of citizens are currently following the Covid guidelines but not everyone, which has forced the administration to take some stringent measures.

After evaluating the Covid-19 situation, the Tripura government issued a weekend curfew earlier this week and prolonged the current day curfew in Agartala Municipal Corporation and 11 other towns or Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) from July 19 to July 23. The curfew will be in effect from 6 a.m. on July 17 until 6 a.m. on July 19.

So far, the state has delivered 28,08,661 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, with 21,26,208 persons receiving the first injection and 6,82,453 receiving both doses.