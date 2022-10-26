Hundreds of teachers, who lost jobs after the Tripura high court deemed their appointments illegal in 2014, have been staging a hunger strike over the past seven days, demanding their reinstatement.

The protesters claimed that Chief Minister Manik Saha, during a meeting with a delegation representing the retrenched teachers, had given assurance that a detailed discussion over the possibility of job restoration would be held after Lakshmi puja in the presence of heads of departments concerned, but "no such measures have been taken thus far".

"It's been weeks since Lakshmi puja, but we have not received any intimation from the government about the meeting. That is the reason we have started this hunger strike", one of the protesters, told the media.

Earlier on October 20, TIPRA Motha's chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma said that Kapil Sibal who is a lawyer by profession and also a Member of the Rajya Sabha will fight on the behalf of 10,323 retrenched teachers from the state of Tripura.

Taking to his social media platform, TIPRA Motha's chief in a live video stated, "We have held a meeting yesterday and today also and Kapil Sibal who is regarded as one of the top lawyers of the country has agreed to fight for the 10,323 teachers of the state".

Previously the TIPRA Motha's chief has committed to providing the entire fees, as well as other expenses related to the case, which will be borne by himself and not from anybody's else contribution.

"I want the people of tiprasa to be benefitted and I know many among the 10,323 retrenched teachers who have committed suicide also lost their jobs should get justice delivered", Pradyot added.