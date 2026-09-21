Tripura reviews essential commodity supply, measures to prevent hoarding ahead of Durga Puja

The Tripura government has stepped up preparations to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities at affordable prices during the upcoming Durga Puja festivities.

The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department held a review meeting chaired by its Principal Secretary to assess the availability and distribution of essential commodities during the festive season.

The meeting was attended by representatives of LPG dealers, petroleum companies including Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), business and merchant associations, ration shop dealers, distributors, public representatives, District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police.

Director of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Sumit Lodh said the focus was on ensuring that consumers do not face shortages or unreasonable price increases during the Puja period.

“During Puja, we want to ensure that the supply of all essential commodities reaches the people smoothly at affordable prices,” Lodh said.

The authorities also discussed measures to prevent black marketing and hoarding. Lodh said action would be taken against traders or individuals found involved in such practices.

The meeting also reviewed arrangements for the transportation and distribution of essential commodities, including routes for supply vehicles and security measures to facilitate their movement.

Lodh said coordinated efforts by government departments, law-enforcement agencies, distributors, traders and other stakeholders would help meet the expected rise in demand for essential commodities during Durga Puja.