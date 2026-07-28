Tripura reviews Kharif Marketing season readiness, pushes for timely production of quality custom milled rice

Tripura Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on July 28 chaired a high-level review meeting with empanelled rice mill owners to assess the state's preparedness for the upcoming Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2026–27.

Held at the Civil Secretariat, the meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary of the Food Department, the Director, and other senior officials. Discussions focused on the timely production of high-quality Custom Milled Rice (CMR), adherence to quality standards, and ensuring smooth coordination among all stakeholders involved in the procurement process.

Addressing the meeting, Chowdhury stressed the importance of maintaining quality while completing milling operations within the stipulated timeline. He urged rice mill owners to work closely with the department to ensure efficient and uninterrupted processing.

The meeting also reviewed measures to improve transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the procurement and supply chain of Custom Milled Rice. Officials discussed strategies to strengthen monitoring mechanisms, streamline operations, and remove procedural bottlenecks for the seamless movement of food grains.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to an efficient Public Distribution System (PDS), the minister called for coordinated efforts to ensure the timely procurement and supply of quality food grains to beneficiaries across the state through the successful implementation of the Custom Milled Rice programme.