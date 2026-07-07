Tripura reviews monsoon power preparedness, prioritises uninterrupted electricity supply

The Tripura government has directed the state power utility to strengthen its monsoon preparedness and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply across the state, with a focus on faster response to outages and improved customer service.

Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath chaired a high-level review meeting at the corporate office of the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL), where officials assessed the state's power situation, monsoon readiness and consumer service mechanisms.

Senior officials, including the Managing Director of TSECL, attended the meeting, while Power Department officials from West Tripura, Sepahijala and Khowai districts joined virtually.

During the meeting, Nath said maintaining an uninterrupted power supply during the monsoon season remains the government's top priority. He directed officials to ensure that all employees are prepared to respond swiftly to outages caused by storms, heavy rainfall and other natural disasters.

"All employees should be ready to provide prompt services" in the event of power disruptions, he said.

The minister also instructed officials to treat every consumer complaint seriously and resolve issues without delay to prevent prolonged inconvenience to customers.

Special emphasis was placed on prepaid electricity services. Nath asked officials to work with relevant agencies and technology experts to adopt advanced solutions so that consumers do not face technical issues while recharging prepaid electricity connections. He said technology-driven services would help provide faster and uninterrupted benefits to customers.

He further directed that electricity supply to essential services, including hospitals, drinking water supply centres and key government offices, must remain uninterrupted under all circumstances. Officials were also asked to ensure a reliable power supply for both domestic and commercial consumers during the monsoon.

The review also covered round-the-clock service operations, progress in electricity bill collection, prompt disposal of consumer complaints and the preparedness of various departments to respond to emergencies during the rainy season.

Nath stressed the need to keep field staff on alert and ensure adequate equipment and manpower remain available to deal with any disruption in power supply.